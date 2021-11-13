Miguel Rueff of the Chino Hills Public Works Department

Miguel Rueff of the Chino Hills Public Works Department freshens up the red curb in front of Rolling Ridge Elementary School on Calle San Marcos, north of Grand Avenue. The streets section crew has been repainting red curbs citywide as part of the city’s bi-annual program.

 Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

