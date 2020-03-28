Chino Planning
The regularly scheduled Chino Planning Commission meetings of Mondays, April 6 and April 20 have been cancelled.
The next regular meeting is scheduled to be held 7 p.m. Monday, May 4 in the council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
School board
Chino Valley school board cancelled its Thursday, April 2 meeting. The next scheduled meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16 in the Board of Education room at 5130 Riverside Drive in Chino. Information: 628-1201.
Fire board
The Chino Valley Fire District has cancelled its Wednesday, April 8 meeting. The board will next meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 at fire district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills.
Information: 902-5260 or chinovalleyfire.org.
Public Works
The Chino Hills Public Works Commission has cancelled its April 1 meeting. The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 in city council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council
The Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council has cancelled its April 1 meeting. The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 at the Sleepy Hollow Community Building, 16801 Rosemary Lane.
