30-foot RV trailer destroyed in fire
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Chino Valley Fire District firefighters extinguish a fully-involved fire of an approximate 30-foot long recreation vehicle Monday afternoon at the Four Seasons Mobile Home Park at 5925 Riverside Drive, east of Oaks Avenue in Chino. Crews quickly extinguished the fire without any exposures to the adjacent structures, fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara said. One resident was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

