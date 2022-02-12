A housing initiative dubbed “Our Neighborhood Voices” that would allow local land use and zoning laws to override conflicting state laws received unanimous support by the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday.
The council adopted a resolution to support the initiative, stating that a million signatures and millions of dollars are needed to place the measure on the November ballot.
Councilmembers took turns criticizing Sacramento for passing numerous housing laws in recent years that enact a “one-size-fits all” approach to land use planning and housing.
The city’s community development department and Chino Hills Planning Commission spent the past year figuring out where to locate 3,720 residential units over the next eight years, required by the State of California.
Of that number, 2,209 units must be zoned to accommodate high density housing.
Councilmembers adopted the housing plan later that evening, stating they were reluctant to do so but their hands were tied.
Councilman Peter Rogers said Sacramento is forcing the city to fall in line with its housing laws. “It makes you wonder who we are electing in Sacramento,” he said. “The bottom line is don’t elect people who make these kind of laws and tell us what to do.”
Councilman Art Bennett said the “Our Neighborhood Voices” initiative is a good way to take back local control. “Let’s pray we can qualify this to negate the housing numbers the state has forced on us,” he said. “We don’t know exactly what impact this will have on Chino Hills but this is the first step tonight to get this on the ballot.”
Councilwoman Cynthia Moran said she hopes residents will take the time to visit neighborhoodvoices.com. and watch a 17-minute video to obtain petitions.
