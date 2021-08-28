The Running of the Bulls, considered to be the crescendo of the weeklong Portuguese festival, will take place today (Aug. 28) at the Chino Fairgrounds at 5410 Edison Avenue. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m.
The Festa do Espiritu Santo began Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The event will be a “Portuguese style” version of the bull run, where a few brave souls will get in the ring with bulls controlled with ropes by volunteers.
Those wishing to run with the bulls must sign a waiver before getting into the ring, according to event organizer Abel Dutra.
The festival will feature a snack bar, music and a bar. Tickets are $10, and children 10 and younger are free.
On Sunday, Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at the Chino Valley D.E.S. Hall at 5216 Riverside Drive. Following the Mass will be a procession, traditional lunch, concerts and performances until 7 p.m.
Information: Mr. Dutra, (909) 210-8263 or visit the Chino Valley D.E.S. Facebook page.
