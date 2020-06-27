The Splash Pad in Chino
Champion photo by Dawn Marks

Chino resident Luke Guevara (far right) cools off with his cousins Piper Christofferson,  held by Kayli Christofferson, and Gage Appel, all of Norco, at The Splash Pad in Chino. The water play area at 13196 Monte Vista Ave. reopened June 13 along with playgrounds in all city parks. The Splash Pad is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday through August, except for July 4.     

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.