The third time running for Chino Valley school board was a charm for retired teacher Don Bridge.
He came close in 2016 and 2018 and finally made the cut in 2020, coming in second place between incumbents James Na (first) and Andrew Cruz, to complete three open seats on the Chino Valley school board in the Nov. 3 election.
Each will take the oath of office for a four-year term at the Thursday, Dec. 17 school board meeting.
Mr. Bridge, who started his teaching career in the district at Don Lugo High in 1981 has chosen Senator Connie Leyva, a Don Lugo graduate, to officiate.
Mr. Bridge brings more than 30 years teaching experience in the district, plus eight years on the executive board of the Associated Chino Teachers Union, including four more as its president, which is a paid administrative position.
He was the only candidate to be endorsed this year by the teachers’ union.
Mr. Bridge said the knowledge he gained during his years as a liaison to the state board will benefit the district in his new position.
He and his wife Jan retired in 2014 from teaching in the Chino Valley school district.
He taught special education, history and government at Don Lugo before moving to Ayala High during the second year after the school was built.
Mr. Bridge called the current school closures from the pandemic “the toughest thing I’ve seen in education. There has been nothing like it for this length of time, it’s totally foreign.”
He said he believes the adjustment to distance learning in the spring was difficult for teachers and students, but distance learning improved starting in the fall.
“I’m sure teachers are missing interactions with students and social interaction is very important for student development and their enjoyment of school,” he said.
Mr. Bridge said he feels hopeful about vaccinations.
“While there is light at the end of the tunnel, as I heard someone say, you just don’t know how long the tunnel will be.”
He also said, “It is right that the decision to open schools is left to each school district, although not everyone will be in agreement with that.”
The school board recently voted to approve in-person learning for special education students only, against a recommendation by Superintendent Norm Enfield that campuses remain closed until the county moves out of the state’s purple tier.
Mr. Bridge said he will make decisions in the best interests of each student.
“Parents want to see their student getting the best education they can at all levels and that they are enjoying the school experience,” he said.
Mr. Bridge said he believes the district is successful because of parents' willingness to support their local schools.
Other positives in the district included having a good superintendent and employees that work well together, he said.
Mr. Bridge observed that Ayala High is now 30 years old and is being modernized through Measure G funding.
Having taught at Ayala High when it was new, “It feels like I’ve come full circle,” he said.
Mr. Bridge had been appointed in 2016 by the district to serve on the citizens’ oversight committee for the $750 million school facilities bond.
He has resigned from the committee to serve on the school board.
The Bridges raised two children in Chino Hills, Steven and Melanie, who attended Rolling Ridge Elementary, Canyon Hills Junior High and Ayala High (Steven class of 2006 and Melanie class of 2008).
Steven works as a chemical engineer and lives with his wife and their young daughter in Arizona.
His degree, earned at the engineering college Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana, was possible because of advanced math and science classes at Ayala High, Mr. Bridge said.
Melanie was on the national championship dance team at Cal State Fullerton and works as a ballroom dance instructor in Orange County.
