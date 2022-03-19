The Chino Hills Historical Society will host a presentation by Chino Hills resident and historian Paul Spitzzeri at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Mr. Spitzzeri will provide a slide-illustrated presentation about the 1949 proposal to develop the Valparaiso Recreation Center at Los Serranos Country Club.
Reservations are not required. Future meetings in 2022 are planned on July 18 and Oct. 10.
“We are very excited to meet in person again,” said Denise Cattern, President of the Chino Hills Historical Society. “Please send an email to chhistory@aol.com to sign-up for our email list to be notified of any changes and to be notified of future meetings.”
For a quarter century after its 1925 opening, Los Serranos Country Club went through a series of ownerships and struggles for survival.
In 1949, part-owners Melville and Consuelo Rogers arranged a sale to L. Paul Grant and associates for their Valparaiso Recreation Center, an ambitious project to provide a rural setting for African-Americans in Los Angeles to enjoy golf, swimming, tennis, and other activities.
Quickly, though, problems arose with Chino-area opposition, legal battles with the state, and with Los Serranos co-owners Ken Rogers (Melville’s brother) and Clara Blum Bartlett.
Mrs. Cattern said residents can hear the rest of this remarkable story by coming to the meeting and meeting Mr. Spitzzeri, the Museum Director at the Workman and Temple Family Homestead Museum in the City of Industry.
Mr. Spitzzeri has lived in Chino Hills for 25 years.
He received his Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Arts degree in history from California State University, Fullerton.
He has published local, regional and state history in many journals and anthologies.
His book, The Workman and Temple Families of Southern California, won a 2009 Award of Merit from the American Association for State and Local History.
Since 2008, Paul has maintained the blog carboncanyonchronicle.blogspot.com.
He also writes a monthly column about local history for Champion Newspapers.
The Chino Hills Historical Society is a non-profit organization funded through
memberships and donations. Information: email chhistory@aol.com or call (909) 597-6449.
