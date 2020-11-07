Sailors served on same Navy ship

Three former sailors gathered at the military monument at the Chino Hills Community Center on a recent Friday to share stories about their days on the USS Ranger, a supercarrier built for the United States Navy in the 1950s.
The three Chino Hills residents, Ronald Kunzi, John DeMonaco, and Reyes Gaglio were brought together by Chuck Haeflinger of the Veterans Group of the Chino Hills 55+ Club when he noticed their brick registration forms listed the same ship.
Although on board at varying times and in different capacities, the men bonded as they talked about serving their country and working on the ship that served extensively in the Pacific, especially during the Vietnam War, for which she earned 13 battle stars. Near the end of her career, she also served in the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf.
Ronald Kunzi was on the ship from August 1980 to February 1981 serving as an elevator operator.
He worked on the hanger deck level operating the controls on the hydraulic powered elevator.
Mr. Kunzi said an elevator operator works in conjunction with another person on the flight deck level.
Reyes Gaglio worked the flight deck as a plane captain.
Each pilot has a plane captain that helps the pilot with their pre-flight check, he said.
His squadron, called VA 25, was part of the Air Wing assigned to the USS Ranger.
Mr. Gaglio said he was on the ship during the Iran hostage crisis when 52 American diplomats and citizens were held hostage for 444 days from Nov. 4, 1979 to Jan. 20, 1981.
During that crisis, a group of Iranian college students who supported the Iranian Revolution took over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
Mr. Gaglio said the USS Ranger had to seek repairs due to an "unfortunate situation."
John Demonaco served on the USS Ranger from January 1967 to October 1969. He boarded the ship less than a week after he got married and was able to see the Bob Hope Christmas Show at Christmas time.
He was assigned to GM Division, flight deck crew.
He explained that GM Division was responsible for air-launched missiles, both air-to-air and air-to-ground.
As part of the flight deck crew, he was responsible to obtain the flight list that detailed each plane and its required missiles.
"Our job was to order the right missiles and ensure they were loaded correctly and safely," he said.
The USS Ranger carried upwards of 90 aircraft designated to carry missiles.
While on the ship, Mr. Demonaco made two WestPac tours to Vietnam.
The three sailors' bricks were placed in close proximity at the base of the military monument by Mr. Haeflinger, who is in charge of the brick fund-raising program.
The second phase of bricks is now open, he said. Residents who missed the first round may order and customize their tribute bricks.
Proceeds will go toward the funding of a flagpole with an American flag at the site, he said.
To order a brick, call Mr. Haeflinger at 993-2535 or email him at chuckhaefling er@yahoo.com.
