Two brothers from Chino will be sentenced March 13 after a jury found them guilty last month of murdering a groom at his wedding reception in Chino in December 2019.
The jury ruled Rony and Josue Castaneda were guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 30-year-old Joe Steven Melgoza after a 2:20 a.m. fight in the 13300 block of Oaks Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.
Both brothers were also convicted of assault with a deadly weapon for injuring Juan Bustamonte, the brother of bride Esther Melgoza.
Sentencing will take place at the West Valley Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga.
The victim and his wife were married on Dec. 14 and a reception held at a family member’s home that continued into the early-morning hours of Dec. 15, authorities said.
A mariachi band, photo booth, bar, DJ and dance floor were part of the reception.
“Although the Castaneda brothers did not have any apparent connection to the wedding party, they lived nearby and likely heard the festivities and went to the reception, uninvited,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement on Tuesday. “At the reception, the brothers were seen socializing, dancing and taking photos with female guests.”
The Castaneda brothers left the home when the reception concluded, but returned a short time later armed with bats, authorities said.
They stood on a trail behind a fence at the back of the home and dared Mr. Melgoza to jump the fence to fight.
“Once Mr. Melgoza and his family jumped the fence, the brothers began hitting them with the bats and their fists,” the district attorney said.
A bat was pulled from the hands of one of the Castaneda brothers, who then fled.
The bat was never found, authorities said.
Mr. Melgoza was later pronounced dead in the backyard of a home in the 13200 block of 17th Street by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics. He suffered blunt force trauma to his head.
After the brothers were arrested, Josue Castaneda denied being at the reception, but a photo of him and a female guest from the photo booth was found in his front pocket, authorities said.
Photos loaded to the Snapchat social media app also helped Chino Police prove the brothers attended the reception, authorities said.
