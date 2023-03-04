Two brothers from Chino will be sentenced March 13 after a jury found them guilty last month of murdering a groom at his wedding reception in Chino in December 2019.

The jury ruled Rony and Josue Castaneda were guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 30-year-old Joe Steven Melgoza after a 2:20 a.m. fight in the 13300 block of Oaks Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.

