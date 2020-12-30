Police in Chino Hills are looking for two men wanted for assaulting and robbing a man Christmas afternoon at a gas station in Chino Hills.
Deputies went to the Shell Gas Station at 3310 Grand Ave. at Peyton Drive at 3:24 p.m. on a report of an unconscious man in the parking lot, said Sgt. Michael Warrick.
The unidentified man had been knocked unconscious before the suspects stole the victim's property and fled.
A description of the suspects was not provided.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
