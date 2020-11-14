Chino Hills residents are invited to enter their best photos in the city’s fourth annual photo contest. Deadline is Friday, Nov. 20.
The categories are hometown pride, outdoors, and pets. Hometown pride includes photos of landmarks, people, businesses, recognizable locations, community, and family life.
Outdoor photos include open space, scenic views, wildlife, parks, hiking, and biking. Pets include pictures of pets at a location in Chino Hills or at the dog park.
Prizes will be awarded in gift cards to local businesses and restaurants.
The grand prize winner will receive $250 in gift cards.
First place winners will receive $100 in gift cards, second place $75 in gift cards, and third place $50 in gift cards. The winning photographers will be recognized at a city council meeting and honored at a photographers’ reception at the Community Center.
The contest is for Chino Hills residents only. One photo per category is allowed per photographer.
Entries should be submitted at chinohills.org/photocontest. Information: 364-2826 or photocontest@chinohills.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.