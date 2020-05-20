A West Covina man was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of stealing a small plane at Chino Airport and crashing it into fence at the Fullerton Airport, police said.
Fullerton police officers and Fullerton firefighters were called to the airport at 2:40 p.m., finding the single-engine Cessna went off the runway and hit a fence on Dale Street, police said.
The pilot, a 32-year-old man, was arrested after police learned the plane at been stolen from Chino Airport, located about 25 miles east of Fullerton.
He declined medical treatment, police said.
Damage to the plane was minor. The fence also had minor damage.
The incident is under investigation.
(More details will be posted as they become available)
