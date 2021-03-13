Residents will lose an hour of sleep this weekend when Daylight Saving Time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 14.
Residents should set their clocks ahead one hour before going to bed tonight (Saturday, March 13).
Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Fire officials suggest Daylight Saving Time as a good day to check batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
