Chino Valley Calvary Chapel is organizing a National Day of Prayer event on the lawn at Chino City Hall at noon, Thursday, May 5, 13220 Central Ave.
Some of the participating churches include Valley Christian Church, Upward Call Church, and others.
The Calvary Chapel Chino Valley worship team will provide music.
The event will include group prayer for the church, the nation, families, children, schools, first responders, and local leaders.
This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord who has Established Us” based on Colossians 2:6-7.
This year, no organized event has been scheduled, as of press time, for Chino Hills, although various churches will be holding their own prayer events.
The National Day of Prayer is designated as the first Thursday in May.
Information: nationaldayof prayer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.