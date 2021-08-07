Several positions were unanimously approved by the Chino Valley Unified school board at the July 15 meeting.
Stacy Ayers-Escarcega was selected as the new director of access and equity, effective July 16.
She replaces Yvette Farley who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Ms. Ayers-Escarcega’s job description is to increase student achievement and close the achievement gaps in the district.
She will be responsible for planning, implementing, monitoring and evaluating state and federal programs including the Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF).
Other appointments are Jacqueline Jenkins as assistant principal of Borba Elementary School; Cletus Ganschow as assistant principal of Chino Hills High School; Samantha Han as assistant principal of Liberty Elementary School; and Christine Wilson as principal of Wickman Elementary School.
