Program gives children a break from schoolwork

Students are getting a respite from the tedium of daily virtual school in an enrichment program with crafts, food, physical activities, special guests and even field trips.
The SOAR afterschool program is free to disadvantaged children through a partnership between the Chino Valley school district and City of Chino.
Community Services Specialist Justin Leininger said the program is most effective with children in first to fourth grades because they don’t have cell phones to use for other purposes, like video gaming.
Mr. Leininger and staff, most of whom are in their 20s, said students are “burnt out with educational stuff” and want to interact with children and have fun after school.
“With kids isolated on their computer for school all day, they are excited to talk,” Mr. Leininger said.
The SOAR afterschool program received a $16,000 grant to purchase laptops, cameras, a backdrop, and storage cabinet.
Home base for the recording studio is a classroom at the Carolyn Owens Building in Chino.
Field trips
Students enrolled in a title one school in underserved communities and qualify for federal funding, can interact in the 45-minute session five days a week.
Activities for each day are listed on a monthly calendar.
Visits from local police officers and firefighters are a big hit, including a visit from Chino Police Officer Marissa Torres, who later returned to play online games.
Field trips have been broadcast live from Scott Brothers Dairy, Painted Dough donut shop and The Avocado House in Chino.
Previously, 55 staff worked in afterschool programs at nine school campuses.
Now, six city employees and one school district employee run the virtual program, which averages 75 to 100 students logging on daily, Community Services Manager Silvia Avalos said.
Ms. Avalos said virtual attendance is lower than in person and they lost some students after the winter break.
The recent addition of an app called FlipGrid lets students record and share short videos.
In one of the first videos last week, a girl demonstrated how she can hop on one foot while jumping rope.
Information: Terri Trembly, terri_trembly@chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201, ext. 8917.
