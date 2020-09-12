A healthcare and day center for elderly people and adults over 18 who are physically and mentally impaired will be discussed by the Chino Hills Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The commission will meet in council chambers and the public will meet online.
The 5,829-square-foot facility is planned on the east side of the Chino Hills Marketplace shopping center next door to Magic Wok, west of Taco Bell.
The applicant is seeking a conditional use permit to open the facility which would include a 2,782-square-foot hall, a 193-square foot classroom, a 318-square-foot activity and game room, a 136-square-foot kitchen, and five offices.
Those eligible for services are adults with a chronic medical, physical or mental health condition.
Services are free for any adult with full Medi-Cal coverage.
Private pay is also accepted.
To participate in the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87939548952 or call 1-669-990-6833 and enter meeting number 87939548952.
