Caltrans will continue work this week on the Three Bridges project on the 60 Freeway in Chino, replacing the bridges at Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson avenues.
The scheduled work is weather permitting, said Caltrans spokeswoman Kimberly Cherry.
This week’s freeway lane closures:
*Tuesday, March 17: All westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway and the westbound Mountain Avenue on-ramp will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Mountain to Central avenues.
The No. 1 and No. 2 eastbound lanes from Mountain to Central will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*Wednesday, March 18: All eastbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Mountain to Central Avenue as will the Central Avenue onramp
The No. 1 and No. 2 westbound lanes from Mountain to Central will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*Thursday, March 19: All westbound lanes from Mountain to Central and the westbound Mountain Avenue on ramp will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. The eastbound No. 1 and No. 2 lanes from Central to Mountain will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*Friday, March 20: All eastbound lanes from Central to Mountain and the eastbound Central Avenue on ramp will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The westbound No. 1 and No. 2 lanes from Mountain to Central will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Motorists are advised to use Philadelphia Street from either Mountain or Central avenues to avoid the closure.
Information: The 60 Swarm hotline at (833) 607-9276.
