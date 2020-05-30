Chino High senior Alyssa Garcia Ramirez

Karen Haughey (left), a member of Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. presents the service club’s 2020 scholarship to Chino High senior Alyssa Garcia Ramirez.

 Submitted photo

Chino High senior Alyssa Garcia Ramirez won the 2020 Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. scholarship.  Alyssa plans to attend Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, with aspirations to become a nurse.  The award ceremony took place in a park.  Participants wore face masks and practiced social distancing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.