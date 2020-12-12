Olivia Garcia, 20, a college junior majoring in marketing and finance, wants to relieve the burden of medical expenses and provide emotional support for those who have epilepsy.
Having the condition herself, the Chino Hills resident has experienced living in fear of having a seizure.
“I never knew how much a part anxiety played in my life,” Ms. Garcia said. “I had to recognize that overthinking can take over your entire life.”
Ms. Garcia, who is attending the University of Arizona in Tucson, established “The Brooklyn Foundation” in honor of a fellow student who was a member of the Zeta Beta Chi Omega sorority.
Ms. Mengarelli died in April from an epileptic seizure while sitting in a hot tub.
The two had never met.
“She was amazing and a beautiful young woman. She had her life together,” Ms. Garcia said, who belongs to a sister sorority on campus, Alpha Chi Omega.
“Kids can have 15 to 30 seizures a day,” Ms. Garcia said. “I want to be able to speak for Brooklyn.”
Ms. Garcia said she also wants to help those who can’t help themselves.
“I want to be that resource because I didn’t feel like I had resources or anyone who understands what it was like,” she said.
Ms. Garcia, who attended Loving Savior of the Hills and St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, had her first seizure at home in Chino Hills when she was 16 and attending Bishop Amat High School in La Puente.
It happened three days before Christmas when she was sick with the flu.
Ms. Garcia has no memory of the event but her younger sister saw her fall into a blackout during which she stared off into the distance and was unresponsive for about five seconds.
Later that day at the urgent care, a doctor flashed a light in her eyes which caused a second seizure.
“I was tired all of a sudden and needed to lie down. It was seconds, but it almost felt like I had been sleeping for 48 hours. Once I woke up, I was balling my eyes out. I came out of it weak and not feeling good,” she said.
From then on, she’s taken medication and has learned to control the seizures during the “aura stage” when she begins to feel unwell and can sense it’s about to happen.
“In an aura you start to become out of tune with your body. It’s a real weird feeling,” she said.
When the aura feeling happens, she closes her eyes, rubs her fingers together, focuses on breathing and tells herself she is alright.
In February, she was dining out with friends when she had her “scariest” seizure during which she began convulsing and her lips turned blue.
She said the years of living with the fear of having a major seizure, the death of Ms. Mangarelli. and 20-year-old Disney star Cameron Boyce, also from a seizure, caused her extreme anxiety.
“I don’t want to feel like this anymore, “ she told her parents. “I can’t let epilepsy control my life.”
Her parents were supportive, and she began therapy to help with “overthinking.”
Now she says, “Every day I wake up and say I’m here another day. I’m not going to let this define my life. At the end of the day, I’m in control of this.”
When her mother Theresa Garcia suggested she do something to help others, The Brooklyn Foundation was born.
In October, it became a registered non-profit and has since raised about $2,000.
Those with epilepsy can fill out a form on the website under “Brooklyn’s blessings” to explain what kind of help they need.
Assistance can be sought for medical expenses or “whatever the person needs,” she said.
Ms. Garcia said the foundation website, thebrook lynfoundation.org, will also “connect people with others going through this who can be supportive, know what you are going through and be right by your side.”
“I really want others to know that they are not alone and it’s OK,” she said. “We are stronger together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.