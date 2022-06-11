Today is graduation day for 24 Chino, Ontario and Pomona police explorers who made it through the Explorer Academy at the Chino Police Department.
The youth went through a rigorous six-day course to learn what it takes to become a full-time police officer.
Graduation will take place at 4 p.m. today (June 11) inside the Chino Police Department’s community room at 5451 Guardian Way.
The explorers, ages 14 to 20, were immediately put through a stress test at the start of the academy early Monday morning.
Leaders got in their faces and screamed at them for not standing the proper way, losing focus or not giving a correct answer.
They were forced to do pushups, either individually or as a group, squat while holding their equipment above their heads, and some were subjected to running around the group with their hands in the air.
They also were ‘punished’ for going somewhere without a partner.
Explorers learned about ethics in law enforcement, basic radio operations, report writing, traffic stops, narcotics, crime scene investigations, domestic violence, burglary investigations, high-risk traffic stops, gun safety, DUI investigations, defensive tactics, searching and handcuffing, SWAT, interview techniques, less lethal tools, active shooting response and how to get hired in law enforcement.
The explorers also took part in the Warrior’s Run that took place from 3 to 5 a.m. this morning (June 11).
