Caltrans will keep the southbound side of the 71 Freeway closed through 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16 to continue work on the $4.2 million slab replacement project from the Los Angeles County line to just south of the Santa Ana Riverbed.
The months-long project will also feature bridge deck approach resurfacing, and installation of polyester concrete, Caltrans said.
The northbound on and off ramps will be available to local traffic only this weekend.
Motorists can use the southbound 15 or 57 freeways to the 91 Freeway to avoid the closure.
The northbound lanes of the 71 Freeway were closed for 55 hours last weekend from the 60 to the 91 freeways. The slab replacement project is expected to continue through December. Information: https://www.face book.com/caltrans8.
