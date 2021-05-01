Wine served by volunteers and the “Wake up Maggie” Rod Stewart Tribute Band featuring Angelo Marrero will be the highlights of the first “Wags and Wine” fundraising event to take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15 on the lawn at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
The event is sponsored by the Dog Park for Chino Hills non-profit organization that raises funds for pet medical needs for families who cannot afford veterinary expenses and for amenities for the Vila Borba Dog Park such as signs and shade structures.
Vendors will be present from various local small businesses that support the pet community. Dog Park Committee volunteers will serve the wine. Attendees should bring lawn chairs, blankets, and their own food because COVID restrictions do not allow food service.
Cost is $25 per ticket.
Vendors may participate for $35.
Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting Eventbrite.com and search “first annual wags and wine event.”
Information: dogparkch2@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.