The holiday story, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” is arriving Christmas week for a short run at the Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St. in Chino.
Charlie, Snoopy, and all their pals will sing, dance, and tell the Christmas story through the cast from Chino Community Children’s Theatre.
Under the direction of Shawna Rumbaugh, the technical direction of Doug Rumbaugh, and the musical direction of Mackenzie Miller, the show features performances from children ages 6 through 13.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” runs at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 22.
There may be limited availability in the theatre, but outdoor viewing on a large screen will be available.
Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors.
Visit chinochildrensthe atre.com and scroll to “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Information: 590-1149.
