Coaching legends inducted into CIF-SS Hall of Fame

Three Chino High School coaches will have their legacies enshrined in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section’s Hall of Fame, becoming the first coaches or student-athletes from the Chino Valley to earn such honors.
John Monger, Bob Sheehan and Joe Murillo will be inducted Wednesday, Oct. 12 during the 38th annual Hall of Fame ceremony at the Grand Conference Center, 4101 East Willow St., Long Beach.
All three are retired, and their names appear on the field, court or stadium in the sport they coached.
The school’s football stadium is named “John Monger Field at Chino Veterans Memorial Stadium,” the baseball field is named “Bob Sheehan Field,” and the basketball court inside the Frank Elder gymnasium is named “Joe Murillo Court.”
“It’s a great honor that three people from Chino High are the first from this area to get into the Hall of Fame,” said Coach Murillo, a 1965 Chino High graduate who played basketball for Coach Elder. “It’s a little humbling to see your name where there are a lot of big names I recognize. It’s really great.”
Coach Murillo became Chino High’s girls’ basketball coach in 1978.
He won 559 games, CIF-Southern Section championships in 1981, 1986 and 1988, and led the Cowgirls to five championship games, one state championship appearance, 17 league championships and 24 playoff appearances.
More than 200 people attended a 90-minute ceremony in 2006 when the basketball court was named for Coach Murillo.
He coached the Chino High boys’ basketball team in 2007 and 2008 and later returned to the boys’ team, along with his wife Diana, as coaches in 2014.
Coach Monger, a 1966 Chino High School graduate, coached high school football for 34 years, including 19 years at Chino High.
He started coaching at age 23 at Don Lugo High and was head coach of the school’s 1979 CIF-Southern Section championship in 1979.
He won a second CIF-Southern Section championship with the 1997 Chino High team.
During his career, Coach Monger had an overall record of 272-95-9, and was on the winning side of 23 of 26 Milk Can games, had a stretch of 14 playoff appearances in 15 years and led the Cowboys to a San Bernardino County record of 26 consecutive wins, a record that still stands today.
“I think this proves a point that Chino High School is not just a one-sport school,” Coach Monger said.
Several of Coach Monger’s former players competed in the NFL, including Sedrick Ellis (New Orleans Saints, Super Bowl champion 2010), R.J. Stanford (Panthers, Dolphins, Bengals, Lions), Greg Salas (Rams, Patriots, Eagles, Jets, Lions, Bills) and Chris McFoy (Raiders).
John Monger Field was named in his honor in 2005, a year before his retirement from coaching.
Coach Sheehan worked as Chino High’s baseball coach for 27 seasons, winning 483 games with the Cowboys and retiring as the longest serving and winningest coach in school history.
“I was thrilled. I had no idea I was nominated,” Coach Sheehan said.
“I was really humbled after learning I was selected. I remember when I was athletic director for Chino High, I never had to hire a girls’ basketball or football coach because Coach Murillo and Coach Monger never had any of the trouble that some of the other coaches had. I can always count on them.”
The Chino High baseball stadium was named in Coach Sheehan’s honor in June 2013.
On the field, Coach Sheehan won several league championships and had several players go onto play college or professional baseball.
One player, Geoff Blum, played 14 Major League Baseball seasons and won a World Series ring in 2005 with the Chicago White Sox.
Coach Sheehan, a La Mirada High graduate, was the Chino High School’s athletic director for 18 years.
