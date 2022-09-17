Coaching legends inducted into CIF-SS Hall of Fame

Retired Chino High baseball coach Bob Sheehan, left; football coach John Monger, center; and girls basketball coach Joe Murillo, right, will be inducted into the 38th class of the CIF-Southern Section Hall of Fame next month in Long Beach. 

 

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Three Chino High School coaches will have their legacies enshrined in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section’s Hall of Fame, becoming the first coaches or student-athletes from the Chino Valley to earn such honors.

John Monger, Bob Sheehan and Joe Murillo will be inducted Wednesday, Oct. 12 during the 38th annual Hall of Fame ceremony at the Grand Conference Center, 4101 East Willow St., Long Beach.

