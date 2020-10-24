Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts Chino Valley Charter School, located on Pipeline Avenue in Chino Hills, will open for in-person instruction starting Monday after receiving a waiver from the California Department of Public Health for grades TK-6.
Schools in San Bernardino County, in the purple tier, cannot open for in-person instruction unless they obtain elementary school waivers or follow strict guidance for small groups.
This waiver is applicable only for grades TK-6, even if the grade configuration at the school includes additional grades.
Sycamore’s director Barbara Hale said the school applied for a waiver about a month ago and last week received a notice of approval.
She said about 85 percent of school parents surveyed chose in-person learning as their preference, but the charter school will continue to offer homeschool and distance learning as options.
Ms. Hale anticipates about 65 percent of the approximately 260 total enrolled students will return for in-person instruction.
A reopening plan on the school website at sycamo reacademycharter-cv.org, states cohort groups of up to six students will be assigned within each classroom.
The small groups will remain together for instruction, physical education and mealtimes to help with physical distancing.
Other safety measures include handwashing, sanitation stations, fresh air from open windows and doors, HVAC maintenance, face coverings and daily disinfecting of all surfaces.
An isolation area has been prepared for students showing symptoms for COVID-19.
Contact tracing will be done by the Health Department in collaboration with the school if a staff member or student tests positive.
According to the school plan, the school will transition from in person to distance learning if more than two cases are confirmed in more than two classrooms within 14 days.
State waivers have also been granted to Loving Savior of the Hills in Chino Hills, Ontario Christian and Victory Baptist Academy in Chino.
The Chino Valley school board on Oct. 15 voted 3-2 against the district applying for a waiver.
In a separate 3-2 vote, the board approved in-person instruction for special education students. The board unanimously approved sports conditioning, band and cheer practices on school campuses.
Supt. Norm Enfield has recommended that all schools remain closed until San Bernardino County plus cities served by the Chino Valley school district, stay in the red tier for two consecutive weeks.
CVUSD seeks
reimbursement
Sycamore Academy received a letter Oct. 8 from Supt. Enfield demanding payment within 15 days of $245,027 in reimbursement to the district for over-allocated space on the Prop. 39 facility leased at 15650 Pipeline Ave. in Chino Hills.
The superintendent's letter references California Education Code Section 47614 stating if a charter school projects less average daily attendance by in-district students than expected, the charter shall reimburse the district for overallocated space rates set by the board of education.
Ms. Hale said that enrollment at opening last year of approximately 125 students was lower than expected based on intent forms received. She said Sycamore spent $90,000 for upgrades to the site prior to taking possession and paid the district $100,000 in rent and utilities for the school year, including from March to June when it was not allowed to utilize the space. Last week Ms. Hale wrote a letter to the Chino Valley school board stating, “If this Board does support this action, I am respectfully notifying you that we cannot make that payment.”
Chino Valley school district spokeswoman Imee Perius sent this statement to the Champion: “Sycamore has been aware since opening their doors in the Chino Valley that they would be legally responsible for reimbursement of the cost of overallocated space on the CVUSD campus that they have been utilizing. Unfortunately, Sycamore Academy projected their enrollment to be more than twice their actual number of students. Although Sycamore Academy had an opportunity to modify their projection after opening their charter, they chose not to do so. The end result with Sycamore Academy utilizing more space than they needed is that the campus space that CVUSD gave up and provided to Sycamore Academy could have realistically been utilized for CVUSD classrooms and programs.”
