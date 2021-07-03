The Chino Valley Champion encourages residents, non-profit groups, churches, and civic organizations to submit their community events, programs, and activities for publication.
Now that COVID-19 restrictions have lifted, the Champion will re-establish its entertainment and community calendar sections.
Include the name and date of your event, time and location, a description of activities, and contact information.
Submit to: news@champi onnewspapers.com or deliver in person/mail to Chino Valley Champion, 13179 Ninth St., Chino, California, 91710.
