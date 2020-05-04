Expanded testing for asymptomatic patients at the California Institution for Men in Chino has led to a significant increase in number of inmates testing positive for coronavirus this week, but the number doesn’t mean there’s a new outbreak, prison spokesman Lt. Thomas Lopez said Monday.
“The testing data will help us identify who is negative and help us identify better medical care and housing needs for those who are positive,” Lt. Lopez said. “We intend to continue expanding the testing at our institution to aide in our overall COVID-19 preparedness and response.”
State prison numbers Monday night show 216 inmates at the California Institution for Men, located at 14901 Central Ave., have tested positive for coronavirus, which is the highest number of any men’s, women’s or youth facility in the state.
Approximately 635 inmates have been tested and results of 323 tests are currently pending, according to state numbers Monday night.
A total of 98 inmates have tested negative.
“Currently, the turnaround time for COVID-19 test results is approximately 48 to 72 hours, but we are actively working with state public health partners and other external stakeholders to enhance our rapid-response testing capabilities,” Lt. Lopez said. “This will greatly contribute to our ability to make rapidly-informed decisions regarding housing, staffing and treatment to keep all those who live and work in our state prisons safe.”
Although the majority of inmates testing positive for coronavirus are asymptomatic, or not showing any signs of illness, the number of inmates requiring hospitalization is not being released by the California Correctional Health Care Services, the lieutenant said.
Officials at the California Institution for Men are increasing physical distancing measures to help keep inmates safe.
Additional temporary housing spaces have been set up with bathrooms, showers, portable water, temperature-controlled air conditioners and lighting.
“This housing space is accommodating approximately 60 individuals in separated cohort groups to promote physical distancing. Additionally, housing units that were not currently occupied have been prepared to house individuals,” Lt. Lopez said.
The Chino prison has 216 of the 339 inmates in the state testing positive for coronavirus, according to state numbers.
There are 107 inmates at the California State Prison-Los Angeles County in Lancaster, 11 inmates at the California Men's Colony, two inmates at Centinela State Prison and one inmate each at the California Institution for Women in Chino, North Kern State Prison and the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility.
Out of the more than 1,909 inmates who have received coronavirus tests, 938 have tested negative. More than 630 test results are pending.
One inmate, housed at the California Institution for Men, died April 19 at an undisclosed hospital from complications related to coronavirus, prison officials reported.
Staff numbers
Forty-four California Institution for Men inmates have self-reported to the state that they have tested positive for coronavirus, the most at any state prison.
State numbers show 159 staff members at 28 prison facilities or worksites have tested positive for coronavirus, including 33 at the Lancaster facility and three at the California Institution for Women.
