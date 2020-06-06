Longtime Chino Valley Champion employee Brenda Dunkle, who worked the last two years as managing editor, has retired.
She is planning to move out of state to take care of family. “I am so thrilled that Champion readers support the paper as they do,” Ms. Dunkle said. “The Champion staff and the residents have always been a team, working together to bring both the good and the not so good news out into the light to make the Chino Valley the great place it is. I will miss everyone. Thank you for letting me be a part of your life and for the honor of telling your stories.”
Ms. Dunkle, a Chino High graduate, worked for Champion Newspapers for more than 40 years in the production department, as a reporter, assistant editor and editor.
During those years, she primarily covered the school district.
She returned to the Champion in May 2018 after working for three years as multi-media communications specialist for the school district, where she assisted the Director of Communications with public information and special events management.
