A 35-year-old woman was jailed Jan. 16 on suspicion of assaulting her 78-year-old grandmother and another family member who tried to help, according to the Chino Police Department.
Jessica Monique Aviles, a transient, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on $1 million bail on suspicion of elder abuse and another $25,000 for assault and possession of a controlled substance, jail records show.
Chino police were called at 8:52 a.m. to a home in the 12300 block of Lime Place on a report of a disturbance, Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
“Officers determined that Ms. Aviles spent the night at her grandmother’s residence,” the sergeant said. “Ms. Aviles and her grandmother began arguing and Ms. Aviles struck her in the face twice and pushed her to the ground.”
The grandmother called her two sons for help, and after they went inside the home, the suspect reportedly struck one of them, a 56-year-old Chino resident, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Ms. Aviles was arrested at 9:57 a.m. after talking with officers outside of the house.
