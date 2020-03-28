The Champion news photo that ran with the story "Chino Valley organizations handing out food" (Page A6, March 21) shows Lisa Komora, a nutrition services manager from the Chino Valley school district distributing sack lunches through the window of a car on March 18 at the school district's Grab and Go lunch distribution at the Chino Valley Adult School in Chino. The caption that appeared with the photo was incorrect.

