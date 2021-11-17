Pomona police arrested two men —a 28-year-old from Chino and a 24-year-old from Pomona — in connection with the April 22, 2020 murder of a 30-year-old man, police announced Wednesday.
Antonio Andrew Torres of Chino and Jonathan Gonzalez were booked Nov. 11 on suspicion of murder and conspiracy in the death of Jimmy Orozco in the 1000 block of E. Mission Boulevard in Pomona, police said.
The pair was arrested at 11:37 p.m. by Pomona police officers.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office filed the charges, police said.
Mr. Torres is being held on $2 million bail, according to Los Angele County jail records. He will appear in court on Dec. 15, jail records show.
Jail information on Mr. Gonzalez could not be located.
Pomona police received a call at 1:30 a.m. about a call of shots fired, and a short time later, learned Mr. Orozco was dropped off at an undisclosed hospital. He died about 90 minutes later from a gunshot wound to the back, authorities said.
“Pomona investigators worked closely with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office to secure a murder and conspiracy to commit murder filing for each suspect,” Pomona police said in a statement.
A motive for the shooting was not given.
Anyone with information can call Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2155.
