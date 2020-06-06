The Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A. (IVHS) reopened its vaccination clinic on an appointment-only basis.
The Veterinary Services Department of IVHS started a curb-side style clinic to allow pet owners to get their pets vaccinated while complying with social distancing protocol.
Appointments can be requested for the clinic by visiting https://bit.ly/veterinary services.
Instructions and requirements for making an appointment can be found on the website.
Some of the requirements include having a current license for the pet, wearing a mask in the vehicle with no more than two people inside the vehicle, and all pets either being on a leash or safely in a carrier.
Once the appointment is scheduled, instructions will be given on what to do the day of the appointment.
IVHS asks everyone attending an appointment to be on time and park in the numbered spots reserved for Veterinary Services. A veterinary technician will come out and retrieve the pet or do the vaccinations curbside in the parking lot.
Services offered include dog and cat vaccinations (DHPP, Bordetella, Rabies, & FVRCP), administering a microchip and/or deworming.
Information: 623-9777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.