Chino program to shorten street repair period

Chino Valley’s Portuguese D.E.S club parades on the cracked Seventh Street in downtown Chino for the Our Lady of Fatima festival in May. The road turns into a roundabout at Lincoln Avenue. The next parade will take place Sunday, August 27, for the Holy Spirit Festival.

Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

To fix Chino’s aging streets, the city council on July 19 approved a street repair pilot program that would allow the city to expedite pavement maintenance.

According to a staff report, almost 25 percent of streets in Chino are considered “fair to very poor” by the city’s pavement standards.

