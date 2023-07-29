Chino program to shorten street repair period

To fix Chino’s aging streets, the city council on July 19 approved a street repair pilot program that would allow the city to expedite pavement maintenance.
According to a staff report, almost 25 percent of streets in Chino are considered “fair to very poor” by the city’s pavement standards.
The program is part of Phase 1 of the Citywide Pavement Rehabilitation project, where the city will repave and improve streets by sections. This section includes streets between Philadelphia Street and Chino Avenue, west of Benson Avenue and east of Pipeline Avenue.
The program will increase the number of ramps in selected intersections from four to eight, to comply with the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards.
Concrete work includes designing and constructing intersection ramp repairs that must be completed before pavement work can take place. Special Projects Manager Amer Jakher explained that designing ADA-compliant ramps takes up to 18 months, which delays pavement repairs.
To speed the process, the program will use previously constructed ADA-compliant ramp layouts such as the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Tenth Street near Chino High School, to model the new intersections.
Most of the streets in poor condition are within the downtown area and older neighborhoods, said Mr. Jakher. Some of these roads, including G and F streets, between Central and Monte Vista avenues, are already planned for repairs.
Councilman Marc Lucio said street maintenance in the downtown area is long overdue, and many of the intersections there do not have ramps at all.
A pavement rehabilitation analysis conducted by the city showed that $11.8 million is required per year for the next 10 years to improve Chino’s roadways, according to the “Chino Budget in Brief.”
The city anticipates an annual $7 million funding shortfall for the pavement management budget.
Construction on the ramps will begin in two weeks, Mr. Jakher said. Asphalt work is expected to begin in November or December.
