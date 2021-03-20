Based on new direction provided by the State of California, it is now easier for residents in San Bernardino County whose medical condition puts them at high risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19 to get vaccinated.
Such individuals will not be required to show proof of eligibility when they arrive for a vaccination appointment.
“We want to be very clear: disabled and high-risk residents will only be asked to self-attest to their eligibility, they will not be required to show documentation from a doctor or other health care provider,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman said.
“This decision was made in order to speed the process of protecting our most vulnerable residents.”
Mr. Hagman said an attestation form is available on the county’s vaccine appointment webpage in English and Spanish.
Residents may find the form at sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
The form is on the home page.
It should be printed out, signed, and brought to the place where vaccinations are being conducted.
Disabled and high-risk individuals should still begin by checking with their own health care provider, who might be able to expedite a vaccination, Mr. Hagman said.
While some experts warned that requiring people to first receive proof of eligibility from their physician risked overwhelming medical offices with patient requests, Mr. Hagman said that was not the top concern for state or county officials.
“Our primary focus is on making sure those most vulnerable to serious illness, or even death, are able to receive a vaccine as quickly as possible,” Supervisor Hagman said.
“Requiring a doctor’s note could create bottlenecks, slow down the process and keep people from getting the shots they need,” he added.
The latest statistics from San Bernardino County show 289,242 confirmed cases, 3,619 deaths and 2,609,720 tests.
For more information from the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit sbcovid19.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.