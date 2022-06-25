Chino Hills residents will see a yellow and green sweet sweeping truck beginning Friday, July 1, when Valley Vista Services, based in City of Industry, begins cleaning city streets.
The previous street sweeper, Athens Services, did not submit a proposal when its contract expired.
Only two companies bid for the job: CleanStreet, LLC, and Valley Vista.
The Public Works Department evaluated both companies and determined that Valley Vista was the best qualified as well as the lowest bidder of the two companies. Compared to Athens Services that charged the city $22.26 per curb mile, Valley Vista will charge $21.12 per curb mile, said Sean O’Connor, maintenance and operations manager for Chino Hills.
Mr. O’Connor said the city’s subsidy of street sweeping services will be lower with Valley Vista than the budgeted amount in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget because it was estimated before the contract was awarded to Valley Vista.
The city’s subsidy for street sweeping was projected to be $60,857 for fiscal year 2022-23. The city has been subsidizing street sweeping for several years.
The city council voted 4-1 on June 14 to award the $1 million five-year contract to Valley Vista, with Councilman Brian Johsz voting no.
After the meeting, Mr. Johsz said he opposed the award because he has concerns with some of the “alleged business practices” of the lowest bidder (Valley Vista).
“There have been numerous newspaper articles in Los Angeles County that detail those allegations and I couldn’t vote to approve their becoming a city vendor,” Mr. Johsz said.
Vince Perez, managing partner of Valley Vista Services, said the services that will soon be provided to the residents of Chino Hills will “demonstrate our commitment to them and to our more than 65 years of superior services provided to our many surrounding community partners.”
“We would choose not to comment on Mr. Johsz’ remarks,” Mr. Perez said. “He is the duly elected official for residents of his district and is entitled to his opinion, whether or not it’s representative of the opinions of his constituents.”
