Volunteer youth at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Submitted photo

Volunteer youth at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assemble more than 100 pediatric unit kits for the Pomona Valley Medical Center at the Chino Hills Stake Center on Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue. The kits included games, toys, lip balm, and hand-written cards donated by the community. The donation was part of the annual Youth Conference service project. Chino residents Kathryn and David Miller, who organize service drives on a regular basis, suggested the pediatric unit drive during a brainstorming session.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.