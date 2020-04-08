A 51-year-old Chino man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of firing a flare gun into the air and making threats to shoot up Orange Coast Memorial Hospital in Fountain Valley.
Thomas Christopher Ray was arrested by Fountain Valley Police Department after he was subdued by a doctor and a nurse in the parking lot of the hospital at 18111 Brookhurst St., according to the police department.
Charges are pending, police added.
Police got several calls at 11:40 a.m. about a possible active shooter in the parking lot after a man shot at least one flare gun round into the air as he was making threats against the hospital.
A security guard witnessed the incident. He immediately went into the hospital to report the incident to authorities, Fountain Valley Police said.
Police believe Mr. Ray was at Orange Coast Memorial Hospital because his girlfriend is a patient.
Officers found a flare gun and a replica gun in Mr. Ray’s possession during the arrest, police said.
“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community,” Fountain Valley Police said in a statement. “This incident involved one suspect and there were no injuries or property damage.”
Witnesses can call Fountain Valley Police Department at (714) 593-4485. The case number is #20-11952.
