Esther Harlig, co-leader of Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills with her husband Rabbi Mendy Harlig, is offering a virtual “Chanukah (Hannukah) Ladies Night” on the “Miracle of Oil” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 where women will be able to create their own spice-herb infused oil bottle.
Fee is $18 and will include an oil infusion kit delivered to your door.
Register by Sunday, Dec. 6 at jewishchinohills.com/jwc.
The Harligs are also offering free delivery of children’s Hannukah craft boxes for ages 2 to 12 for $5 per box, valued at $35.
The craft kit will include three projects and Hanukkah treats.
To receive a box, text “kids craft box” to 890-8677.
