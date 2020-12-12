Christmas lights bike tour tonight
The BOBie Cycling Club invites the community to its eighth annual “Christmas Lights Night Ride” 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today (Dec. 12).
The slow, five-mile holiday ride will traverse through Chino’s favorite Christmas lights neighborhoods.
Participants should meet in the Starbucks parking lot at 12867 Mountain Ave. in Chino.
Co-founder Janet Berg said the riding is slow and there will be lots of stops.
Bundle up if it’s cold, she said.
Mrs. Berg described the BOBies as a multi-level recreational road cycling club with leaders offering weekday, weeknight and weekend rides at many skill levels.
To learn more about the holiday ride and the BOBies, visit meetup.com and enter BOBie cycling club in the search bar.
The Berrytones to entertain today
Youthful performers “The Berrytones” will entertain 4 to 6 p.m. today (Dec. 12) at The Shoppes at Chino Hills at Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive with a mix of traditional and contemporary music with live vocals and Broadway-style choreography.
The group has performed at Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, and the Crystal Cathedral and train at the Crescendo Performing Arts Academy in Glendora.
Toy drive collection for two hours today
Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez will host a holiday drive-up open house and toy drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Dec. 12) at his district office at 13160 Seventh St., Chino.
New, unwrapped toys will be collected and later distributed to families living in the assemblyman’s district that includes Chino, Ontario, Montclair Pomona, Diamond Bar and Fontana.
Information: 902-9606 or asmdc.org.
Winter light show at Ayala Park sold out
The winter light show “Chino Youth Christmas Winter Wonderland Spectacular” with performances and Santa scheduled for tonight (Dec. 12) at Ayala Park in Chino has been sold out.
Needy families asked to call police for toys
The Chino Hills Police Department said it has more toys than families and encourages residents to recommend children in hardship who could use new toys for Christmas. Families in hardship who need Christmas gifts for their children up to age 16 may contact Sgt. Laura Addy to place their names on a registration list no later than Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Residents who live in Chino Hills and in the West End of San Bernardino County may email name, address, age and gender of their children, and gift preference to Sgt. Addy by emailing her at laddy@sbcsd.org.
Recipients will pick up the gifts in a drive-through event Sunday, Dec. 20. Gifts will be loaded into vehicles after registration confirmation.
Holiday craft fair at Legion
The Chino American Legion Post 299 will hold a holiday craft fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today (Dec. 12) at 13179 Central Ave., south of Schaefer Ave. Social distancing rules will be in place.
Vendors who would like to sell their items may call the Legion at 628-2080.
Hannukah craft boxes for children
The Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Hills is offering free delivery of children’s Hannukah craft boxes for ages 2 to 12 for $5 per box, valued at $35, that includes three projects and Hannukah treats.
To receive a box, text “kids craft box” to Rabbi Mendy Harlig at 890-8677.
Photos with Santa
Chino Youth Museum will offer photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the museum, 13191 Sixth St., Chino. Cost is free for museum members, $10 for non-members. Reservations are required by calling
334-3258.
Legion Holiday BBQ fundraiser
Chino American Legion Post 299 will host a holiday barbecue fundraising dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at 13759 Central Ave., south of Schaefer Avenue in Chino.
Cost is $15.
Barbecued ribs, chuck wagon style beans, homemade coleslaw, corn on the cob and a roll will be served.
Gift baskets will be raffled. Information: 628-2080.
Chino Neighborhood House toy collection
Chino Neighborhood House will collect unwrapped toy donations and sports equipment through the second week of December at several businesses in Chino and Chino Hills.
Toy drop boxes are located in Chino at Los Portales Restaurant, Papachino’s Restaurant, Old Fashion Donuts, Super Chili Burgers, Chino Neighborhood House, Cannataro’s Restaurant, Chino Café, Papa John’s Pizza, Chino Hills Pizza, Jia Pon Bakery, The Patio Grill and Cantina, Casa Sanchez, New York Pizzeria, Topos, The Perfect Spot, Andy’s Express Wash, and St. Margaret Mary Church and School.
In Chino Hills, locations are Bravo Burger, Baskin Robbins, and Archibald’s.
Information: Luis Calvo, 248-5665 or cnh91710@ya hoo.com.
Winter wonderland photo opps
Frosty’s Forest Christmas Trees on Ramona Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway in Chino has several holiday-themed areas for photo opportunities.
Cost is $15 per person, children under 12 are free.
Santa Claus will be available for a fee 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. COVID guidelines will be followed. Information: frostysforest.com or call (971) 303-3486.
“Little Elves” holiday activity for ages 3 to 5
Registration is open for the City of Chino Community Services Department’s “Little Elves” crafting class for ages three to five.
The class will be held virtually from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Cost is $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents.
A personalized box with materials to make Christmas crafts and holiday snack projects is included.
Information: 334-3258.
Virtual holiday luncheon
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual holiday luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81685069024. An ugly sweater contest will be held as will a talent show, said Chamber President Zeb Welborn. Sponsorship opportunities are available. The event is free for chamber members, $20 for non-members. Proceeds will benefit non-profit organizations in Chino and Chino Hills.
The Chamber is also collected canned goods and unwrapped toys from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 13150 Seventh St., Chino.
Information: 627-6177.
Gift cards for school district’s HOPE and CARE programs
The Chino Valley school district is collecting gift cards through Friday, Dec. 18 for students and families affected by the pandemic and other financial concerns.
Cards in any amount are sought from Target, Walmart, Stater Bros. and fast food chains.
A holiday greeting card or note with words of encouragement may be included.
Donations are accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the HOPE Center (rooms H and J) at the Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino.
Information: 628-1201 ext. 8960.
Real estate team collecting food
Thomas Ryan Real Estate in Chino Hills is hosting its ninth annual holiday food drive with the goal of collecting more than 1,400 bags of food for Chino Neighborhood House.
The real estate team will pick up non-perishable food items donated by residents.
Bags should be left at the edge of the driveway.
To schedule a pickup, call or text Thomas Ryan at 334-2049.
Santa at The Shoppes
A COVID-compliant Santa Claus is appearing at The Shoppes at Chino Hills until Thursday, Dec. 24.
For prices and hours, call 993-4157 or visit shoppes atchinohills.com.
Extra recycle container for holidays
Chino Hills residents may order an additional recycling container at no cost to handle the extra recyclable materials generated during the holiday season. Call Republic Services at (800) 700-8610 for a container that will be delivered to you.
