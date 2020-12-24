Keep dancing!!

I have resigned believing old age has a special place for me. I feel I am finally the person I longed to be, even though I worry about wrinkles, the “tired” look, and what was once up is slowly falling down.
I look in the mirror and wonder what happened? Where did the time go?
Aging has led me to be less demanding of myself and gentler towards myself. I found my best friend, me! I usually don’t feel guilty about treating myself that may be over budget.
My feeling now is why not? Life is short as time is thin.
There is a special feeling that comes with aging and I understand this feeling is different for everyone. Freedom is a word that best describes my feeling.
Dancing to the 70’s and 80’s by myself as my family has witnessed is a sense of freedom.
I can feel sentimental over a loss of a family member, a friend, or my first love, which may lead me to tears.
It’s more than crying over my loss, it is the memories I cherish and just wishing I could turn back the clock and just relive it one more time.
As I look back in time, the beach has always been my friend and still is today. The beach calms me when I am stressed or sad. The beach puts me in a sense of gratefulness.
Simply put, the beach places me in my “happy place.” I run into the waves at the beach as if I am living my life 50 years ago. This sense of freedom is breathtaking to me.
Now for the memory! Forgetting somethings in life is not such a bad thing. Somethings I am better off forgetting. Remembering the important and meaningful things, events, or people are important to me and will always be imbedded in my memory.
At 64, I am blessed to have lived my life long enough to see my sons become responsible, independent, and productive individuals.
My daughter-in-law is beautiful inside and out and my grandchildren are the joy of my life.
I am blessed to have laughed so much that now I have imprinted grooves on my face. I have the freedom to express a yes, no, or undecided without any hesitation or remorse. Questioning myself is rare.
When I am wrong, it is okay too. I have learned to focus on the positive realizing negativity gets me nowhere.
We are a work in progress at any age. Realizing I am not going to live forever, I will not waste time regretting what could have been. Worrying about tomorrow is a waste of time. Living one day at a time is my focus and leads me to my sense of freedom. My life is my life and it feels really good.
Without my faith, my heart would not be nourished because my faith is the core of my heart. Sometimes things do not go according to plan, and we may lose faith. Failure does that sometimes. It is easy to lose faith especially when things don’t go according to plan. Unfortunately, many lose hope and eventually faith is lost.
I have learned through the years that faith is the knowledge that things will get better. Faith is focusing on the positive and waiting patiently when there seems to be no end.
I will keep dancing and grab every moment that brings me happiness. It is up to me to find that inner piece of happiness that will carry me through my life as I strive to live my life to the fullest.
Happiness is inside us and happiness lies in the happiness of other people too.
Giving others happiness, we receive happiness. Happiness has a purpose in our lives and we just have to search for it, embrace it, and live it.
Keep dancing!!
