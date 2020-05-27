A man arrested several times in April on suspicion of trespassing was arrested Wednesday morning for trespassing on a property in the 3300 block of Orange Grove Avenue in Chino Hills.
Allan Carroll was booked on $250,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, said Deputy K. Connors.
Deputies were called at 8 a.m. on a report of trespassing, detaining a man who had been arrested several times for trespassing on a home in the 15100 block of Hibiscus Street in Chino Hills.
“Mr. Carroll was previously told he could not be on the Orange Grove Avenue property” Deputy Connors said. “Within the last 30 days, Mr. Carroll threatened to harm a second victim, struck the victim and continued to come on the property.”
Mr. Carroll was jailed on suspicion of aggravated felony trespassing, jail records show.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.