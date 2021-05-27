A 44-year-old Norco man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing more than $1,000 worth of flea and tick dog protection items from three Costco stores, including the Chino Hills store at 13111 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills police announced Thursday.
Craig Kenneth Maynard was booked on suspicion of commercial burglary at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Bail was set at $25,000, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Deputies in Chino Hills were called at 1:47 p.m. to the Costco in the Crossroads Marketplace, north of Chino Avenue, on a report of a man stealing merchandise and running out of the store with paying for the items, Detective Robert Scribner said.
The items were Frontline Flea and Tick Dog Protection, he said.
“(The suspect) ran out of the store via the emergency exit doors and entered a gray Kia sedan,” Detective Scribner said. “Detectives learned the suspect also stole similar merchandise from the Costco stores in Fontana and San Bernardino.”
Detectives tracked the suspect to Corona, making an arrest at 4:30 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Wildwood Place after a traffic stop.
“Detectives served a search warrant at Mr. Maynard’s residence,” Detective Scribner said.
It is unknown if any evidence related to the thefts was found at the house.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at (909) 364-2000.
