Hangar fire
Chino Valley Fire photo

Two vintage airplanes were not damaged after a fire erupted inside a hangar late Wednesday afternoon at Chino Airport. A fire sprinkler system inside the hangar helped keep the 5:30 p.m. blaze from causing major damage, Chino Valley Fire District officials said. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

