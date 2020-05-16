A staff member of Pacifica Senior Living Hillsborough on Central Avenue in Chino has tested positive for COVID-19.
The assisted living memory care facility with 140 residents is located between Francis and Philadelphia avenues.
Executive director and LVN Mandy Taylor said the staff member’s last day was April 17 and worked in a department where there was no direct contact with residents.
The employee was asymptomatic at the time, Ms. Taylor said.
“There have been no signs or symptoms of COVID-19 from anyone in the Hillsborough community,” she said.
Ms. Taylor wrote a letter to residents and their families dated May 6 to inform them about the employee.
The San Bernardino County “dashboard” that lists coronavirus cases at residential healthcare facilities did not list Hillsborough as having a staff member testing positive.
County spokesman David Wert said the dashboard only includes residents who live in San Bernardino County.
“If the staff member lives in another county, we wouldn’t know about it because positives are reported by place of residence, not place of employment,” Mr. Wert said.
Ms. Taylor said the facility is close to the Los Angeles County border, but she was not aware of the employee’s county of residence.
She said Hillsborough is following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, practicing social distancing, using personal protective equipment and prohibiting visitors.
“We are absolutely prepared,” she said.
Residents play bingo six feet apart with no more than 10 in the room. Karaoke Mondays are being held for entertainment.
Ms. Taylor said the lobby and two courtyards are large and allow for movement and walking around, unlike other facilities where the spaces are smaller.
