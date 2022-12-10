Chino Police
Department
Thursday, Dec. 1
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 8600 block of Pine Avenue, 2:11 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13300 block of Elliot Avenue, 7 a.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Central Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
Theft, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Yorba Avenue, 2 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:37 p.m.
Theft, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:03 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 5300 block of Francis Avenue, 7:14 p.m.
Assault, 5100 block of Union Street, 10:46 p.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:58 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Identity theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 3:37 a.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
Assault on a school employee, 5400 block of Jefferson Avenue, 8:37 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 8:41 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 10:44 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3700 block of Shasta Court, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:08 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12900 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Burglary, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:23 a.m.
Assault, 5600 block of Park Place, 3:29 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4000 block of Polk Court, 3:30 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:37 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
Assault, 4000 block of Carroll Court, 4:53 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Benson Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
Assault, 6800 block of Cloud Crest Street, 8 p.m.
Theft, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:47 p.m.
Fraud, possible use of scanning device, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 16300 block of El Prado Road, 1:34 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4000 block of Walnut Avenue, 3:46 a.m.
Assault, 13200 block of Benson Avenue, 10:32 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 1:02 p.m.
Felon in possession of a stun gun, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:06 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, midnight.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:30 a.m.
Theft, 13600 block of 12th Street, 5:41 a.m.
Theft, 6000 block of C Street, 8:19 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 10:41 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Polk Court, 2:28 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4000 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:34 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Burglary, 4600 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2 a.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:35 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7200 block of Kimball Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
Mail theft, 6500 block of Groves Court, 6:44 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 14000 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Robbery, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Thursday, Dec. 1
Assault, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 2:28 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14300 block of Village View Lane, 8:20 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 1:16 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 5:21 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Roswell Avenue (county area), 7:42 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Disturbing the peace, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 1:11 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 4:16 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Assault, 15300 block of Murray Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, 15400 block of Cecelia Street, 10:34 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14700 block of Ash Circle, 9:32 a.m.
Attempted burglary, 16600 block of Bear Creek Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 5600 block of Danville Court, 2:08 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 7:20 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Gird Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
Burglary, 13100 block of Glen Court, 6:02 a.m.
Fraud, 13100 block of Glen Court, 1:29 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Pine Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
Burglary, 3700 block of Cibola Court, 4:34 p.m.
Theft, 15900 block of Windswept Road, 9:33 p.m.
Identity theft, Fairfield Ranch Road and Nomad Lane, 10:11 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Bicycle theft, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 4:55 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2500 block of Highridge Drive, 4:57 p.m.
Burglary, 2300 block of Wandering Ridge Drive, 8:27 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Identity theft, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 4:42 p.m.
