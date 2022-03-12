Two horse shows scheduled for McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills have been cancelled due to the spread of an equine disease called “herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy” (EHM) that has been detected in horses in several counties in California, including Riverside, Orange, and San Mateo.
The virus is not transmissible to humans, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) which oversees equestrian events and issued an equine health alert on March 3.
San Bernardino County has not been impacted, according to a location map on the CDFA website.
State Veterinarian Annette Jones recommended that hunter-jumper events be postponed for the next 28 days, and all equine events be postponed for the next 14 days. Non-essential horse movements should also be postponed for at least 14 days, she said.
“Unfortunately, the news affects our two upcoming Calizona Appaloosa Horse Club horse shows on March 13 and March 27,” said City of Chino Hills spokesperson Nicole Freeman.
The city has closed all arenas at McCoy on Peyton Drive until March 18, as guided by a recommmendation from the California State Veterinarian, Ms. Freeman said.
“Additionally, all equine events have been cancelled until March 31,” she said.
The McCoy facilities will remain open.
Dr. Jones said the equine herpesvirus causes respiratory disease, abortion in mares, neonatal foal death, and the neurological disease known as EHM. It spreads in aerosolized secretions, by direct contact, and by contact with surfaces containing infected secretions. Shedding of the virus occurs for seven to 10 days, Dr. Jones said. For information, visit cdfa.ca.gov, search for EHM, and click on the first link.
