Chino Valley school district officials said several assessment tests for the 2019-20 school year have been cancelled or postponed.
●The California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress state test has been cancelled. It includes the Smarter Balanced and California Alternate assessments for grades 3 to 8 and 11, and the California Science Test for grades 5, 8 and 11.
●The Summative English Language Proficiency Assessments for California (ELPAC) has been cancelled. The initial ELPAC to assess newly enrolled students, whose primary language is not English, will resume once schools are opened.
●The Physical Fitness test will resume once school is back in session.
●Advanced Placement (AP) can be taken online. Students can take a 45-minute online exam or have their registration fees refunded. Students can visit https://ap students.collegeboard.org/coronavirus-updates#free-ap-classes for free, live AP review lessons.
●All PSAT and SAT tests scheduled for this school year have been cancelled. The College Board has also cancelled its May 2 SAT and SAT Subject Test. Information: https:pages.collegeboard.org/natural-disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.