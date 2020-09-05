Southbound 71 Freeway off-ramp at Soquel Canyon Parkway
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

The southbound 71 Freeway off-ramp at Soquel Canyon Parkway in Chino Hills has looked disheveled for several months after a widening and lane-addition project. Caltrans still needs to complete some concrete work at the corner and is waiting for Southern California Edison to switch the power supply from an existing cabinet to a new cabinet, according to city officials. 

